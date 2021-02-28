Illinois Democratic county chairs ask for investigation of Downstate GOP Rep. Chris Miller for displaying militia decal at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Miller’s attendance at the rally that turned into a mob and insurrection of our nation’s Capitol is troubling, and to date many unanswered questions remain about his subsequent actions and whereabouts that day,” Zahorik said. “The legislative inspector general, at a minimum, should investigate to what extent Miller played a role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021.”

Miller and his wife, Mary, who was born and raised in suburban Naperville, are no strangers to controversy. Just a day before the insurrection attempt, Mary Miller spoke to a conservative group, Moms for America, and invoked Adolf Hitler.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” she said.

Amid calls for an apology or her resignation, Miller initially tried to defend her comment by contending she was referring to Democratic attempts to indoctrinate youths with liberal ideology. Days later, she issued an apology and said she regretted using the Hitler reference though she also blamed others for “intentionally trying to twist my words.”