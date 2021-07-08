Illinois Democratic Party chair aims to build a more inclusive and diverse party

llinois Democratic Party Chairwoman Robin Kelly is wasting no time in her mission to build the party and engage supporters.

Kelly stopped in Rock Island on Wednesday afternoon at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25 union hall, 4600 46th Ave., as part of her multi-city listening tour across the state this week.

"I want to hear what Democrats in a variety of areas have to say," Kelly said. "I want people to know we hear you; we're interested in what you have to say. We're listening, and we appreciate those that have been working for the Democratic Party. We want to recruit more people, and we want to bring people back into the party that might have slipped away."

Kelly headed to the Quad Cities after visiting with President Joe Biden during his stop in Crystal Lake, Ill., earlier in the day. She spoke briefly with Biden about the topic of gun violence prevention, something she advocated for during her time in Congress while representing Illinois' 2nd District.

Elected Democratic party chair in March, Kelly replaced Mike Madigan, who resigned from the post in February after 23 years. She is the first Black and the first woman to hold the position. The statewide tour is part of her plan to build a more diverse, inclusive and engaged Democratic party across the state.

Kelly said she'd received an outpouring of support since taking over the party.

"People have been great, and people want to be helpful in moving the party along," she said. "We cannot take anything for granted; that's how we had (Donald) Trump as president. People have to vote in every election, and that's something that I'm really going to push. It helps build the bench when you do that."

Part of Kelly's agenda is recruiting Democratic candidates and the supporters and volunteers needed to get them elected.

"I want to get more people involved," she said.

Kelly has confidence Democrats can hold onto the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, who announced she will not run for reelection in November 2022. Kelly said she'd get involved after a candidate was chosen following the March 2022 primary election.

"I have faith we'll find someone, and I know Cheri will have her (say) in that also," Kelly said. "We all want this district to remain Democratic, of course. If we find the right person, I do think we can keep the seat. Cheri worked hard and other people worked hard to help Cheri have the resources she needed to keep the seat, and we'll do that again."

With millions of dollars flooding into Illinois municipalities from the American Rescue Plan Act, Kelly said the state is on its way to economic recovery after suffering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm not saying that's all that is needed, but that's how we are trying to get the infrastructure bill passed and the bill dealing with the 'Care' economy to get people back on their feet," she said. "People don't want to just survive, they want to thrive. They want to get back to work. I think we're on our way, and I definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We're going to keep pushing to make sure that resources do come to the state."

