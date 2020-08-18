Illinois Democrats celebrate women leaders at virtual convention

The Illinois delegation to the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday celebrated its wide array of female leaders, many of whom gave speeches commemorating the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote and condemning what they described as President Donald Trump’s sexism and attacks on women.
The virtual gathering served as a substitute for what would have been a daily round of speeches at a delegation breakfast at the DNC in Milwaukee until concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic forced the festivities to be held remotely.
The nearly 90 minutes of speeches highlighted top women elected officials in the state, several of whom spent significant portions of their remarks emphasizing the need for Trump to be voted out of office in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Donald Trump’s incredible attacks on women in every possible way that we see every day is intentional,” said veteran U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, of Evanston. “He really is a woman hater.”
Schakowsky noted the president’s penchant for using the term “nasty” to refer to many women, including most recently California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, the party’s vice presidential candidate.
“Women in general to Donald Trump are nasty, don’t deserve equal pay for equal work, don’t deserve to control our own bodies,” she said. “It’s been really, really tough.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot started her remarks by lauding former first lady Michelle Obama’s blistering Monday night convention remarks against Trump, calling it a “searing and inspiring speech at a time when we really needed it most.”
Like many of her colleagues, Lightfoot acknowledged Tuesday’s 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. She compared that fight to the current one against Trump.
“The 19th Amendment corrected a great wrong. It showed our nation and the world that our form of government has the capacity to adapt to correct our mistakes and to get it right,” Lightfoot said. “Today that constitution is again being put to the ultimate test as our current president bends and tears at every page to reshape the document to his own will. We know from our own history that we, our democracies are resilient. ... We never shrink from a fight.”
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza provided the most political red meat of the evening, comparing Trump to former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, saying “both made us a laughingstock to our neighbors and our allies and both vigorously pursued policies that harm women, working families and marginalized populations.”
“Now, I don’t now about you, but I’m certainly tired of an incompetent, inexperienced, uncaring, vacuous bully boy like Donald Trump occupying the highest elected office in the land,” Mendoza said. “Folks, we do not have to live this way.”
In keeping with the day’s theme, the Illinois delegation’s official nominating votes for Biden were announced by former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first Black woman elected to the Senate.
“Discrimination has denied too many Black Americans the chance to own a home and build wealth. Joe Biden has a plan to end racism and sexism, and help more people of color see the American Dream of owning a home,” Moseley Braun said in a recorded message from Old State Capitol in Springfield. “This isn’t just about racial justice, it’s about strong communities and more economic security for working families.”
While the delegation’s day largely focused on women’s rights and issues, the controversy embroiling Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan also lingered, with some of Tuesday’s speakers again facing questions about whether the longtime powerful leader should step down.
Two years ago, Madigan eventually fired his chief of staff and key campaign operatives after he faced criticism that he did not do enough to deal with complaints of sexual harassment involving lawmakers and staff. Madigan, who has served as House speaker for all but two years since 1983, also has been implicated in an alleged federal bribery scandal involving Commonwealth Edison.
The utility has agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate with federal prosecutors for three years over what investigators allege was a near decadelong effort to gain influence with Madigan through the use of jobs and contracts to his allies. Madigan has not been charged with any wrongdoing and has denied he ever made a legislative decision “with improper motives.”
During a news conference earlier in the day to preview the evening of speeches, some officials were asked whether Madigan should resign his leadership post and chairmanship of the state party because of the sexual harassment scandals and federal investigation.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, of Matteson, said she has told Madigan that if the federal allegations connected with ComEd turn out to be true, he should step down from both positions. Mendoza agreed. Neither addressed Madigan’s handling of the sexual harassment complaints, and Schakowsky virtually departed the online news conference without answering the question.
“I think what we need to focus on right now is making sure we’re successful in November, and whatever we deal with after that, we deal with after that,” Kelly said of Madigan. “But I just think we need to keep our eyes on the main prize, and that’s Biden, Harris and all the other Dems who are running.”
