Illinois Democrats introduce Clean Energy Jobs Act

"We have a plan to create tens of thousands of good paying jobs," Peters said, adding the bill will "move (Illinois) from the rust belt to the green belt."

Community advocates for the bill also said they believe the state can do this without passing any cost onto taxpayers because it shifts the electricity costs from one source to another.

Among the specifics in the 900-page bill are commitments to create an electric vehicle access program for people without reliable access to a car and a goal to establish standards by 2023 to reach net zero fuel emissions from the state's electrical sector by 2030, which includes emissions from coal-fired plants such as the City Water, Light and Power plant in Springfield.

The bill notably removes language that affirms coal as the best resource for generating electricity in Illinois.

"Coal is an abundant resource and an important component of Illinois' economy whose use should be encouraged to the greatest extent possible consistent with protecting the public health and the environment," states current Illinois law.

Coal is a major resource in Illinois. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated Illinois produced 45.9 million tons of coal in 2019 — the fourth most in the nation.

State Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, the Republican spokesman on the energy committee, said eliminating coal emissions by 2030 is not feasible and he isn't ready to support the bill in its current form. Welter said today's technology already does a good job of eliminating carbon emissions. He said he was concerned about job losses from eliminating coal, even though the bill will create jobs in new energy fields.

