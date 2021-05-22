Illinois Democrats offer new legislative boundary maps for the next decade

The actual detailed effects of the new boundary lines may not be known for several days as Republicans go through the details along with various voting rights groups, and ethnic and racial civil rights groups to ensure the new boundaries follow federal and state protections for traditionally underrepresented minorities.

With fewer than 10 days to go until the scheduled end of the spring legislative session, the release of the maps appears to run counter to Democratic commitments of full transparency and an effort to have the new boundary lines on display for public review for at least two weeks before a final vote. Instead, four legislative hearings are planned during the General Assembly’s final week — two on Tuesday and two on Wednesday — before an expected vote is taken.

Regardless, the new boundaries are likely to be subject to court challenges — in large part because Democrats wanting to avoid the map-drawing lottery set in motion by missing a June 30 deadline opted to use population estimates rather than actual federal census figures. The more specific census details, traditionally used in drawing political maps, were delayed by the pandemic and won’t be available until mid-August at the earliest.