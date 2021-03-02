Illinois Democrats set to choose chairman to succeed Madigan as legal question hovers around one contender

Kelly released a letter from election attorney Michael Dorf that said he believed “policies and procedures” could be implemented to delegate fundraising and spending decisions to others should she become chair.

“Your ability to raise funds for use in state and local elections will be limited, but your ability to ascend the ‘bully pulpit’ to advocate for Democratic policies, principles and candidates on behalf of DPI should not be impinged,” Dorf wrote.

Still, Dorf’s letter raises questions about the role of state Democratic chair and whether it would largely be a position of ceremonial status without the power of raising or directing campaign funds.

On the eve of the vote, Kelly sent a letter to central committee members saying, “Change isn’t easy. And it’s clear some are resistant to opening up the party and being inclusive.”

She said the legal debate “should not be what our party is about.”

“Together, we will build a party apparatus that acts collaboratively, not unilaterally — that includes raising the funds and resources to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Kelly wrote.

