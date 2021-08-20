Illinois Democrats will redraw political maps using census

 Skip to main content
CHICAGO — Illinois Democrats said Friday the Legislature will return to Springfield to redraw political districts that will be used for legislative elections over the next decade, this time using data from the 2020 census.

The announcement came as Republicans said census data released last week show the maps that majority Democrats approved and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed earlier this year amounted to an unconstitutional power grab. Democrats used population estimates, not the actual census, to draw the boundaries — a move that prompted lawsuits from GOP leaders and a leading Latino civil rights organization.

"The release of the Census data is game-set-match against the Illinois Democrats," House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said. "Now knowing that their original map is unconstitutional, the Democrats are now scrambling to draw a new backroom map on short notice."

Jim Durkin

Durkin

The Legislature is scheduled for a one-day session on Aug. 31 to consider the new maps, Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch said.

"Our goal has always been to implement a map that is fair and represents the diversity of the population of Illinois," Harmon said. "With census data now available, we will take any necessary legislative action with that same goal in mind."

Don Harmon

Harmon

Political maps must be redrawn after each decennial census to reflect changes in population and ensure the protection of voters' rights. The districts must be compact, contiguous and of equal population, among other things. Historically lawmakers have used census data to draw those boundaries, but the release of 2020 data was delayed this year due party to the pandemic.

In Illinois, if the governor doesn't approve new maps by June 30 the job shifts to a bipartisan commission. So Democrats, citing June 30 as their deadline, used the American Community Survey to draw the boundaries. The ACS uses five-year estimates rather than an actual count.

Republicans say the census data show the maps Democrats approved with no GOP votes are unconstitutional. Among the violations, they say, are districts with populations three times the allowed maximum.

Republicans want the federal court to declare the maps approved this spring void, shifting the responsibility for drawing new maps to the bipartisan commission.

