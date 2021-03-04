Illinois drops most child support interest charges

Illinois had been one of only 15 states that automatically charged interest on late child support payments. But, in a bill passed last May and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker into law in August, the automatic interest penalty was repealed and DHFS was given authority to adopt administrative rules to determine how, and if, it would charge and enforce interest penalties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those new administrative rules took effect Jan. 1.

Under the new rule, custodial parents have a one-time right to seek interest penalties. Within one year after their youngest child is emancipated, and after all of the principal child support obligations have been paid, they can request interest penalties on any previous late payments.

In a news release the agency noted that families who are not enrolled in the program and choose instead to make private child support arrangements are only charged interest when ordered by a court.

The agency also noted that Black individuals made up 41% of all the Title IV-D cases in Illinois, and collectively owed 45% of all the accrued interest that was outstanding. White individuals, on the other hand, accounted for only 32% of IV-D cases and owed only 31% of all the accrued interest.