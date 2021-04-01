Illinois education officials make their case for $400 million funding increase

The state board also expects to receive a $2.4 billion increase in federal funding, but a slight decrease in funding from other state funds. Combined, that would bring its total funding next year to just under $16.1 billion, or 21.4 percent above this year’s level.

The evidence-based funding formula uses factors such as a district’s student headcount, poverty rate and class sizes to determine what an adequate level of funding would be. When it was first adopted, 168 school districts were funded at less than 60 percent of adequacy, but currently only 10 are at or below that level.

Still, Robin Steans, president of the education advocacy group Advance Illinois, said more than half of all students in Illinois attend districts that are less than 70 percent funded.

“And just so you understand that when we say over half of our students are in districts below 70 percent funded, that means that on average those districts have over $4,500 per-kid funding gap,” she said. “So as they're trying to meet needs, they're doing it with both hands tied behind their backs.”

Reisberg said the additional funding is especially needed this year because the pandemic has deepened racial and economic inequities that have existed since long before the outbreak.