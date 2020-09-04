Illinois election officials respond to President Trump’s suggestion to vote twice this November: ‘It’s not going to happen’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois election officials have one response to those mulling President Donald Trump’s recommendation to vote twice in the November election: Don’t bother.

The latest controversy surrounding the president’s opposition to widespread mail-in voting began Wednesday, when Trump told reporters that people in North Carolina should cast an absentee ballot and then vote in person.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said. “If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote.”

He took to Twitter the next morning and said that in order to ensure their votes are counted, people should mail in their ballot and then go to the polls to see if they can vote again. That resulted in the social media company flagging his posts for violating its rules on “civic and election integrity.”

Voting twice is illegal. And, state and local election officials say those following the president’s advice would run up against numerous safeguards.