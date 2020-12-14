Illinois electors cast ballots for Biden, Harris

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ presidential electors officially cast all 20 ballots Monday for the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Today, all over the country, electors just like us are fulfilling a constitutional duty to affirm the will of the people,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, an elector who presided over Monday’s session, said after the vote.

The electors met in the Illinois House of Representatives chamber, a room large enough to allow social distancing among the electors and a handful of staff.

Biden and Harris won the popular vote in Illinois 58-41 percent over the Republican ticket, a difference of just over 1 million votes. That meant the Democratic Party’s state central committee was entitled to choose the electors. They included one from each of the state’s congressional districts and two at-large electors.

Secretary of State Jesse White opened the ceremonial session and presided while electors chose a chairperson and vice chairperson.

One by one, each elector stepped to the front of the room and placed two ballots in a wooden box, one for president and one for vice president. Some also took the opportunity to speak before dropping their ballots in the box.