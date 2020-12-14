Illinois electors choose Biden as president, 20-0

Illinois members of the Electoral College have chosen Joe Biden for president.
The 20-0 vote in favor of the Democratic president-elect on Monday was announced by the Illinois Electoral College chairwoman, Lori Lightfoot, the mayor of Chicago. Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.
“The election is affirmed. It is now time for us as a country to move forward, transition in full, and embrace the promise of a new administration ...,” Lightfoot said. “Their success is our success, and we need desperately to unite as a people. Our democracy and our residents deserve no less.”
The electors, meeting in the Illinois House chamber while observing social-distance rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also chose Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. She is the first woman and first person of color to be elected vice president.
Biden won 57.5% of the Illinois vote to 40.6% for Trump.
The electors are:
- District 1 – Michelle Harris, Chicago city alderman, 8th ward
- District 2 – Al Riley, Olympia Fields, former state representative (2007-2019)
- District 3 – Silvana Tabares, Chicago city alderman 23rd Ward, former state representative (2013-2018)
- District 4 – Omar Aquino, current Illinois State Senator
- District 5 – Cynthia Santos, former member Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, 1996-2016
- District 6 – Nancy Shepherdson, Barrington, State Central Committee member
- District 7 – Vera Davis, Chicago, wife of U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis
- District 8 – Michael Cudzik, chair, Schaumburg Area Democrats political action committee
- District 9 – Michael Cabonargi, Chicago, Cook County Board of Review
- District 10 – Lauren Beth Gash, Highland Park, former state representative
- District 11 – Julia Kennedy Beckman, Darien, District 99 school board member
- District 12 – Jerry Costello, Belleville, former Congressman from Illinois 21st, then 12th districts from 1988 to 2013
- District 13 – Jayne Mazzotti, Taylorville, teacher
- District 14 – Kristina Zahorik, chair, McHenry County Democratic Party and chair of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association.
- District 15 – Brandon Phelps, Harrisburg, former state representative (2003 – 2017)
- District 16 – Christine Benson, Ottawa, superintendent, Streator Elementary Schools; member of the Illinois State Board of Education
- District 17 – Don Johnston, Moline, Rock Island County Board member
- District 18 – Sheila Stocks-Smith, Springfield, founder of the Urban Action Network
