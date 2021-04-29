Illinois emergency housing assistance bill will head to Gov. Pritzker

Ramirez, who again served as the chief sponsor of the bill in the House, said she was “relieved” by the bill’s passage in the Senate Thursday, saying it carries “major” impact for renters around the state.

“We know that when the eviction moratorium is lifted, and it's coming soon, there will still be thousands of families in eviction court, most of them because of COVID,” Ramirez said in a phone call with Capitol News Illinois.

Ramirez said the bill’s provision sealing eviction court records would be key to allowing renters to move to a new place of residence without a previous eviction that was out of their control appearing on their record.

“It allows for people to be able to move to their next place without having to worry the burden of this record during what's been, to all of us, the worst experience of our life,” she said.

During Senate debate, Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, raised concerns about language in the bill which directs IHDA to make “best efforts” to prioritize rental assistance to areas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 cases, a documented history of homelessness, or a significant amount of rental arrears.

Barickman said that could lead to certain renters being prioritized over others.