Illinois exceeds 1.1 million mail-in ballot requests for November election, state may break previous record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — More than 1.1 million Illinois voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election following a new state law aimed at enhancing vote-by-mail efforts in response to concerns about COVID-19, state election officials said.

The number of applications indicates the state will break its record for voting by mail set two years ago, when 430,000 votes or 9.3% of the total ballots were cast by mail, State Board of Elections officials said. In 2016, 370,000 votes or 6.5% of all ballots were through the mail.

The increased figures for voters seeking mail-in ballots is attributed to a new state law that required the state’s 108 local election authorities to send applications to vote by mail to people who voted in the 2018 general election, the 2019 municipal elections or this year’s March primary. About 6.4 million ballot applications were sent.