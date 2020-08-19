Illinois extends rental assistance deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois renters will have an additional week to apply for assistance in paying past due rents, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

Because of damage caused by severe storms last week, the deadline to apply for assistance has been extended to Aug. 28. Landlords will have until August 30 to complete their portion of the aid assistance.

The program is administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said more than 75,000 people were left without power because of the storms which left many people who want assistance unable to apply for it.

Information about the program can be found at era.ihda.org. The site also lists dozens of organizations that can help people apply for aid. Also, people can contact the agency by phone at 312-883-2720 or 888-252-1119. The hearing impaired are advised to contact Navicore Solutions at (877) 274-4309.