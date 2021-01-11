Illinois faces major challenges amid COVID fallout as Speaker Madigan struggles to hold onto power

CHICAGO — One of the best examples of Michael Madigan’s deft use of power quickly unfolded more than 30 years ago. In just six hours, the Illinois House speaker orchestrated the introduction and approval of an income tax hike, using only Democratic votes.

Then-Gov. Jim Thompson was caught by surprise. Madigan had rebuffed the Republican chief executive on the tax hike for two years, and suddenly, it was on his desk to sign. Said Thompson of Madigan’s maneuver: “It is bold. It’s audacious. And it might even be diabolical.”

Bold. Audacious. Diabolical. Decades later, the late Thompson’s words are viewed in much of the Capitol as apt monikers for Madigan, 78. But a new term has been added to the list: embattled.

His onetime closest confidant and former ComEd executives have been indicted as part of a scheme in which federal prosecutors allege money and do-nothing jobs went to Madigan’s allies in exchange for help with state legislation. As a result, his hold on the gavel will be greeted with Democratic opposition for the first time in his 36 years as speaker.

Madigan’s moment of uncertainty comes as Illinois faces one of the most challenging times in its history.