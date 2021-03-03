Illinois farmers ask for ‘right to repair’ equipment

The report says for countless generations farmers have been able to independently repair equipment once purchased from manufacturers, but new developments in technology have shifted the status quo to disadvantage farmers. Unable to make repairs themselves, farmers are required to take equipment back to the dealership or associated repair facilities, “leading to delays of hours to weeks.”

“Without the software tools needed to diagnose problems, install replacement parts and authorize repairs, the engagement or failure of any sensor or control system forces a farmer to either haul their machine into the nearest dealership or wait for a field technician to arrive to complete the repair,” the report reads.

The report also claims that sensors and controller networks, which have become necessary for tractors and combine harvesters to function, are the highest points of failure on farming machinery as opposed to hardware damage that can be fixed by the farmer.

According to the group, this is intentional to give manufacturers a repair monopoly. Their evidence is the lucrative nature of the repair industry. From 2013 to 2019, John Deere’s annual sales of parts rose to $6.7 billion, a 22 percent increase, while its annual sales of equipment fell by 19 percent to $23.7 billion.