Illinois fast-tracking $25 million for local government construction projects

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois department tasked with the state’s economic development launched a program Tuesday providing grant funding to local governments for capital projects.
Its aim, said Michael Negron, assistant director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, is to return skilled laborers to work on road improvements, building upgrades and other ventures that can begin quickly at a time when communities are facing COVID-19-related economic struggles.
The Fast-Track Public Infrastructure Grants allocate $25 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to “shovel-ready projects,” he said, or those that can begin construction within 90 days of receiving funding. Officials will prioritize those improvements in underserved areas.
Each award is worth from $500,000 to $5 million and represents the priority that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration is placing on Illinois’ infrastructure, Negron said.
“The key here is we want to get shovel-ready projects off the ground in recognition that when you’re investing in infrastructure, you’re investing in people — the work creates jobs and improves the business climate,” he said. “The priority is adding some stimulus to the economy right now, taking advantage of the construction season and making improvements to infrastructure, which is in constant need of modernizing. That need doesn’t go away because of this pandemic.”
DCEO announced in March that it would accept applications for such projects until June 30 as part of a larger program worth $50 million. Officials are making half that pot of money more readily available for this new initiative.
The fast-track grants are a “product” of the department’s internal discussions about what it could “do quickly,” Negron said.
“We knew that there were local governments with a wish list of projects in various stages of readiness,” he added. “Once the pandemic started to really have an impact on the economy and the governor issued a stay-at-home order to flatten the curve of infections, we took an urgent look at everything that we had and what creative ways we could use money to get it to people that really need it.”
Local governments that cannot have an application ready for this immediate program, for example, can still apply for the remaining $25 million through the end of June.
This initiative is one of several economic aid plans announced by the department to ease the financial effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, Emergency Hospitality Grants and Emergency Small Business Loan Fund are a few others.
Department officials plan to host online trainings for local governments and other public entities to learn about the fast-track grants.
Throwback Thursday
NORMAL CONSTRUCTION
NORMAL STREET 3
012004 Downtown Normal lac
DRAG ON UPTOWN BIZ 3 SAS
UPTOWN NORMAL 3 SAS
UPTOWN ECONOMY SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT 2 SAS
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT LEAD SAS
013107 Medici's Restaurant 1 lac
013107 Medici's Restaurant 2 lac
031507 Medici Tree 1 lac
031507 Medici Tree 2 lac
070307 Medici LAC
021408 Medici 3 lac
011008 Medici 4 lac
Medici, Nov. 1, 2007
Cardinal Court
Illinois State University campus
Cardinal Court
Cardinal Court Dedication
DESTIHL
DESTIHL-2
DESTIHL-3
DESTIHL-4
TCS DESTIHL BREW 3 SAS
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness Center
ISU Student Fitness
EIU Baseball
TERMINAL DELAY 1 SAS.JPG
TERMINAL DELAY 2 SAS.JPG
030707 Beaufort Closed 1 lac
MARRIOTT HOTEL 7 CTM
072808 Uptown Normal 2 lac
OSF CONSTRUCT 3 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT 1 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 2 SAS
OSF CONSTRUCT file 3 SAS
Hospital projects advance
Advocate Outpatient
Advocate Outpatient
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
TRANS CENTER UPDATE LEAD SAS
MULTIMODAL CENTER GROUND BREAKING
TRANSPORTATION CENTER UPDATE 3 SAS
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
Multimodal Transport
Multimodal Transport
Uptown Station 1
Uptown Station 8
Store closures 1
K's vacancy 2
032614-blm-biz-1hyvee
Real Estate 3
Real Estate 2
BCPA
BCPA
Convergence
Convergence
Convergence
BCPA KIDS 1 SAS
BCPA
AMES FILE 3 SAS.JPG
IWU buildings to open in January
AMES FILE 3 SAS (1).JPG
PROGRESS COVER DAY TWO 1.JPG
082003 The Ames Library 3 lac
View more galleries and slideshows
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.