Illinois FOID, concealed carry permits extended again

But the program has been beset by funding and personnel shortages, officials have said. The application and renewal process involves extensive criminal background checks that are paid for with the fees paid by applicants. But that fee fund was often “swept” during the state’s two-year-long budget impasse, so the agency did not have enough staff to handle the flood of renewal applications that came in last year.

Hacker said ISP began 2020 with only 21 “firearms eligibility analysts,” or FEAs, who are trained to process applications. Since then, he said, the agency has hired an additional 29 FEAs and it plans to hire another five or six by July. In addition, ISP has hired another 25 contractual employees to conduct background checks for both new and renewal applications.

But Hacker said it has been a slow process to get all of those new employees fully operational because the training process generally takes about six months.

Meanwhile, gun rights activists in Illinois have grown impatient. Although state law requires ISP to process applications within 30 days, many have complained of waiting several months before ever getting a response from the agency.