Illinois fully vaccinates 30% of adults as CDC loosens outdoor mask recommendations

The state of Illinois reported that 30% of its adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on a day when mask guidelines received a major update.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 3,835,491 people — 30.10% of the adult population — had received full inoculation against the virus with two shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The news is another sign of Illinois' return to normality, coupled with new CDC recommendations on mask usage in outdoor settings. The agency said Tuesday that vaccinated people didn't need to wear masks outdoors if they were exercising, dining at a restaurant or attending small gatherings with family and friends, regardless of whether or not the people there were vaccinated. Masks are still recommended for large gatherings and indoor functions.

Even with the good news, daily vaccinations are continuing to slow down, in a sign that Illinois may be running into vaccination reluctance among hard-to-reach subgroups. IDPH reported 81,152 new vaccinations Tuesday, with the seven-day average declining to 105,757 doses. While the daily numbers are similar week-over-week, the average is down significantly from the peaks of two weeks ago, when nearly 133,000 vaccinations a day were being performed.

