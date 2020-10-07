Illinois gambling tax revenues fell 13.4% due to pandemic shutdown

Casino revenues in Illinois peaked at $1.98 billion in 2007, and have been declining steadily since the state allowed video gaming terminals at bars, restaurants and truck stops in 2012.

The growth of video gaming -- there are now more than 36,000 terminals across the state -- has both offset and contributed to the decline in casino revenue, Noggle said. But that didn’t help in the spring when video terminals were disabled and many of the businesses that housed them shut down by the state.

Video gaming revenue declined by about 23% to $1.22 billion. The state’s share of tax revenue fell by $56 million to about $342 million, despite increasing the video gaming tax rate from 30% to 33% in 2020, the report said.

The Illinois Lottery had sales of $2.8 billion, down $173 million or 5.8%, from last year. It was the worst decline since the early days of the lottery in the late 1970s.

Expectations going into 2020 were high as Illinois began implementing the biggest change in the gambling landscape since approving riverboat casinos in 1990.

The gambling expansion bill, signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June 2019, opened the door to everything from sports betting to racinos at horse racing tracks, and provided for six new casino licenses across the state.

