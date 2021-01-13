Illinois General Assembly approves sweeping criminal justice overhaul that would end cash bail, require cops to wear body cameras

The changes weren’t enough to satisfy opponents in law enforcement.

“In the dark of night Illinois legislators made Illinois less safe,” the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition said in a statement after the Senate’s early morning vote.

Senate Republicans were unified in opposition, among other things raising objections to receiving a new version of the bill that ran more than 700 pages about an hour before it came to the floor for debate.

GOP Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington argued that prohibiting the use of cash bail could lead to situations where individuals commit crimes while awaiting trial.

“The risk exists that individuals will be released back into the community when, in fact, they have a propensity to commit more crimes, thereby making our communities less safe,” Barickman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supporters argue that judges will have the discretion to order that people be held if they pose a risk.

Sen. Robert Peters, a Chicago Democrat, likened Republican speeches opposing the bill to a game of “fearmongering bingo.”

“I urge my colleagues, in 2021, to help me win real safety and justice in my community,” said Peters, who represents a swath of the South Side.