Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy hopes to unify party's factions, defeat Pritzker next year

In a sense, bridging divides is in new Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy’s DNA.

Tracy, 70, is the eldest of 12 siblings, all of whom have played a role in the family business, Dot Foods.

Founded by his late father Robert in 1960, the Mt. Sterling-based company has grown into the largest food service redistribution company in the United States.

Tracy, a lawyer, serves as outside counsel to the company while his brothers Joe and Dick run day-to-day operations.

“Issues arise from time to time, and we recognized early on that individually we may be strong, but unified we can be a force of nature,” Tracy said, speaking in an interview with Lee Enterprises. “And I think that has been one of the reasons why we've been a success.”

Tracy is hoping to take the same approach with the Illinois Republican Party, an organization that has been divided between the traditional moderate wing that dominated for decades with central figures like Jim Thompson and Jim Edgar; and an ascendant, conservative wing that has gained traction with the rise of the Tea Party movement and the election of President Donald Trump in 2016.