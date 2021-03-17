Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy hopes to unify party's factions, defeat Pritzker next year

In a sense, bridging divides is in new Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy’s DNA.
Tracy, 70, is the eldest of 12 siblings, all of whom have played a role in the family business, Dot Foods.
Founded by his late father Robert in 1960, the Mt. Sterling-based company has grown into the largest food service redistribution company in the United States.
Tracy, a lawyer, serves as outside counsel to the company while his brothers Joe and Dick run day-to-day operations.
“Issues arise from time to time, and we recognized early on that individually we may be strong, but unified we can be a force of nature,” Tracy said, speaking in an interview with Lee Enterprises. “And I think that has been one of the reasons why we've been a success.”
Tracy is hoping to take the same approach with the Illinois Republican Party, an organization that has been divided between the traditional moderate wing that dominated for decades with central figures like Jim Thompson and Jim Edgar; and an ascendant, conservative wing that has gained traction with the rise of the Tea Party movement and the election of President Donald Trump in 2016.
“I think those are the kind of issues that are somewhat similar for a party,” Tracy said. “And you can recognize pretty early on in a family business in a large family that the perfect is the enemy of the good. And in the Republican Party, unfortunately, we've had experience with people thinking you have to be perfect to be a Republican, and that that's not true.”
The inter-party fights have played out various times over the years, perhaps most notably in 2018, when then-Gov. Bruce Rauner barely survived a primary challenge from former state Rep. Jeanne Ives.
Ives hit Rauner for signing House Bill 40, which provided state health insurance and Medicaid coverage for abortions, as well as the TRUST Act, which said law enforcement could not detain someone solely based on their immigration status.
Though Ives lost, Rauner attached a third party challenge from state Sen. Sam McCann, a pro-union social conservative from downstate. McCann's presence did not impact the outcome, but did pull downstate votes from Rauner.
Also that year, state party chairman Tim Schneider's re-election to the position was contingent on a power-sharing agreement with a more conservative challenger, Lake County GOP chairman Mark Shaw.
The squabbles have created an awkward tension within the party as it seeks to put together a coalition that can win in a state that has turned increasingly blue.
But Tracy believes he is the guy to unify.
He was a staunch Rauner ally, first raising money and running radio ads in central Illinois that helped elect the wealthy businessman in 2014. Rauner later appointed Tracy to chair the Illinois Gaming Board.
An Illinois Inspector General report in 2019 concluded that Tracy engaged in improper political activity by making campaign donations while on the gaming board, a charge Tracy strongly denies.
Tracy also spearheaded the Rauner-backed effort to build a Millennium Park-style greenspace on the block fronting the Illinois Governor's Mansion in Springfield. The project failed to launch for a number of reasons, including an unwillingness to submit to a project-labor agreement.
Despite these ties to a divisive former governor, Tracy touts his status as a downstater and alternate delegate for former President Donald Trump in 2020. He's also a former candidate for lieutenant governor in 2010.
And, even though he won the party chairmanship with only 52% of the vote from the state central committee, Tracy featured support from both moderates, such as House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and some of the state's most conservative elected officials, known collectively as the "Eastern Bloc."
“Despite some news reports, Don Tracy is chairman of the Illinois Republican Party because several of the most conservative legislators in the state who represent the areas with the most weighted vote were involved and backed him," said Reps. Blaine Wilhour, Dan Caulkins, Brad Halbrook, Adam Niemerg and Chris Miller in a joint statement following Tracy's win.
They added that Tracy's win "is a big win for conservatives."
However, Tracy said he will put practicality over purity as he seeks to steer his party back to relevance. He said he envisions a big tent party. In fact, it's a necessity.
"The Reagan rule is 80%. If someone agrees with you on 80% of the issues if a Republican, that means that that Republican is your ally, not your enemy," Tracy said.
"If we don't unite the party, almost nothing else that we do next year will matter," Tracy said. "We're a minority party — a Republican Party in a deep blue state. And we have to have all Republicans working together, not always agreeing about everything, but working together to make this state into a two-party state again."
And Tracy has his work cut out for him. The party is currently in the political wilderness — locked out of all six statewide constitutional offices and in the superminority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
It’s not much better at the federal level, with the state’s two U.S. Senate seats held by Democrats along with 13 of 18 U.S. Congressional seats.
And with the state expected to lose a Congressional seat after the 2020 Census and the Democrats controlling redistricting, the situation could get worse for the party.
Exacerbating the problem is a national party that is increasingly out of step with the diversifying, socially moderate Chicago suburbs, albeit increasingly reflective of conservative bastions downstate.
However, Tracy believes the party has some momentum heading into 2022, citing the defeat of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's graduated income tax proposal at the ballot in 2020 as well as the defeat of Democratic Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride in his retention election.
And, Pritzker's approval ratings are middle-of-the-road, suggesting the first-term governor may be vulnerable as he runs for re-election next year.
"Yes, we think he is beatable," Tracy said. "We think he's mismanaged the pandemic in several important respects. We think the tax referendum defeat shows that he's vulnerable and his failure for his pushing a different party chair candidate shows that even in his own party he's vulnerable. So yes, we think that Pritzker is vulnerable."
Tracy, though not getting too specific, said the party will run on a message of a "strong economy, strong public safety, strong families, strong schools and strong freedoms" in 2022.
But an issue that remains is the significant cash disadvantage the party faces compared to the Democrats. The state party has just $62,679 in the bank as of Wednesday, per the Illinois Sunshine online database.
The Democratic Party of Illinois, by comparison, has nearly $4 million. And if you add in other party committees, the disparity is even greater. That's not even mentioning the fact that Pritzker, a billionaire, is expected to self-fund once again.
"We're poor as a church mouse by comparison," Tracy acknowledged. "But we do have to raise enough resources to be competitive. We don't have to equal the Democrat money. And so we are working on that and hope that good Republicans throughout the state will chip in to help us bridge the money gap, so to speak."
"One of the problems in Illinois is that the money kind of follows the power, and the Democrats have all the power now," he added. "And so it's a lot easier for them to to raise money than it is for a minority party like the Republican Party."
Even with these challenges, the Republicans will not lose for not being unified, if Tracy has anything to say about it.