Illinois GOP chairman says he’ll step down amid push to replace him

But under Schneider, the state GOP also was not able to capitalize on the money Rauner used during his tenure to heavily subsidize the party and turn it into appreciable gains. Rauner’s 2018 loss to Pritzker left Illinois in one-party control.

Sources said Schneider, who embraced President Donald Trump’s re-election and weathered the controversial years of Rauner’s tenure, was facing opposition from more conservative hardliners within the state GOP hierarchy.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the meeting, said a push was made to name Lake County GOP Chairman Mark Shaw to replace Schneider as chairman during Saturday’s meeting but those efforts fell short.

Two years ago, Lake Forest’s Shaw sought to challenge Schneider for the party’s chairmanship. But in a compromise brokered by Rauner, Shaw backed off and accepted the newly created title of party co-chairman for “conservative and grassroots outreach.”

At the time, Rauner, who was seeking re-election, fell out of favor with party conservatives over his support of legislation that expanded abortion and LGBTQ rights. Those positions almost cost him re-nomination after narrowly defeating former state Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton in the GOP primary.