Illinois GOP claims victory in graduated tax battle; supporters say results not final

Schneider in a statement pointed to those candidates' connections with House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago. A House committee has been investigating into alleged misconduct by Madigan and a decades-long bribery scheme.

"The Illinois Republican Party and our allies are putting everyone on notice, regardless of office: if you align yourself with and take money from one of the most corrupt machine politicians in the country, we are coming for you. From the legislative branch to the judicial branch, we must eliminate all Madigan loyalists and the scourge of corruption that they actively enable," he said.

John Bouman, chair of the Vote Yes for Fair Tax campaign, said the outcome would not be known until "every ballot cast is counted," which could take days.

Election night results are always unofficial, but the volume of mail-in ballots this year means it may take longer for some races to be decided. The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.

Pritzker has warned that if the amendment fails, the state faces a general flat-tax increase, 15% across the board cuts in state spending, or other extreme measures.