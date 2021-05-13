Illinois GOP discusses future of party in Bloomington; Barickman considering run for governor

“One of the things I found as a downstater running is you can't scare the folks up north,” Edgar said. “Now, I could get votes up there and there's some I didn't get. But, for the most part, they weren't scared of me. They didn't think I was going to be evil, so they didn't go out and try to beat me. So, if we have candidates who sound pretty harsh and talk about 'well, let's Chicago out of the state.' that's not going to play well.”

That was an implicit dig at state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, who co-sponsored a resolution last session calling for Chicago to be made its own state. Bailey announced his gubernatorial campaign in 2022.

Other declared GOP gubernatorial candidates are Chicago area businessman Gary Rabine and former state Sen. Paul Schimpf.

Edgar, when asked about prospective candidates who might have a shot against Pritzker, named U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Barickman.

Barickman, first elected to the House in 2011 before moving over to the Senate in 2013, said he’s not ruling out a gubernatorial campaign and will make a decision “later this summer.”