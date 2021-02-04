Illinois GOP lawmakers oppose 'culturally responsive' teacher standards

"I need to make sure I honor that (obligation) for that child," Griffin said.

Ayala said the guidelines will help teachers understand there is not one right way of teaching something. She used the example of the food pyramid, as some students may not have access to all food groups or foods within the group, and English classes where a variety of literature can be used to teach about a topic and educators don't have to rely on traditional sources.

The proposal says teachers should understand "that there is not one 'correct' way of doing or understanding something, and that what is seen as 'correct' is most often based on our lived experiences."

JCAR is a bipartisan committee of six Republicans and six Democrats from both the House and Senate that approves rules made by executive agencies like the ISBE. For the proposal to be rejected, eight of the 12 members of JCAR must vote against it.

Ayala said more work can be done at the local level to improve inclusion in Illinois education, regardless of how the committee votes.

"We really think (inclusion is) a shared goal no matter where you are on the political spectrum," Matthews said.