Illinois GOP lawmakers raise concerns about ‘decoupling’ bill

SPRINGFIELD — A bill endorsed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that would eliminate expanded federal tax deductions for businesses created under the CARES Act, failed to pass in the lame duck session.

While Pritzker has said he’s confident it will come up for a vote in the upcoming regular session, Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the impact the bill would have on small business owners, potentially affecting 440,000 taxpayers statewide.

Some Republicans, who have called the bill a “tax hike,” are also questioning whether there is enough time to pass substantial changes to the tax code, with tax season only a few weeks away.

A spokesperson for the Department of Revenue, in an email, said it’s “optimal” to pass decoupling legislation before the start of the tax filing season because taxpayers have not yet filed returns.

“The 2020 tax filing season will not open until February 12, but the opening of the season does not preclude passage of legislation after that date,” DOR spokesperson Terry Horstman wrote.

Rep. Steve Reick, R-Harvard, said the clock is running out for the Legislature to pass this bill, especially since the state Senate on Thursday canceled its planned session beginning Jan. 26.