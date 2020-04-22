Illinois GOP lawmakers urge Pritzker to open state parks and some businesses

“Businesses like art stores, car dealerships, clothing stores, shoe stores, salons and barbershops -- there are a number of things that we can begin to do, and we hope the governor will do, and incorporate into the revisions to his executive orders to allow businesses, as appropriate, to be able to resume activities,” Spain said. “This will be different for different types of businesses, and likely should be different for different parts of our state.”

In a separate interview, Senate GOP leader Bill Brady of Bloomington echoed his House colleagues.

“We shouldn’t do anything if it can’t be done safely,” Brady said. “But if essential businesses can operate safely, then other businesses that might not be essential to anybody but the employees or the employer could also.”

Brady said his concern is that “if we don’t provide a safe path for people to do things, they may do it anyway in an unsafe path.”

Some of these changes could be made before the stay-at-home order expires at the end of the month, he said.

Brady said Pritzker, whom he credited for being willing to listen to GOP concerns, could more clearly lay out how he’s evaluating the data in making decisions.