Illinois GOP lawmakers want answers on unemployment claims

“The legislators’ call for moving state employees from one hollowed out agency to another ignores the nuance of what is involved in these jobs and positions and would create productivity deficits in the agencies from which state employees would be pulled,” Richards said.

Richards said the department has worked to stabilize its operations in order to meet the needs of unemployment support applicants in a timely manner.

“The idea that IDES has disproportionate trouble processing new claims or paying out claims is misleading,” Richards said. “A claimant who provides all the necessary data and submits their claim will be processed in a timely and efficient manner and will receive benefits if they are deemed eligible and continue to certify.”

She said the state has also begun paying out Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which adds an extra $300 per month to claims from certain individuals collecting unemployment assistance.

But the federal rush to expand unemployment assistance amid the pandemic and associated government shutdowns has led to widespread exploitation of unemployment systems across the nation, including in Illinois. In particular, a federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program which allows certain independent contractors to collect benefits has been ripe for fraud.