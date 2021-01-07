Illinois GOP Reps. Bost and Miller vote against certifying Biden as president

Bost suggested the protests were indicative of "intense distrust" in United States elections.

"The deeply troubling scenes at the U.S. Capitol yesterday indicate the intense distrust that many Americans have towards the election process," Bost said in a prepared statement Thursday. "If we have any hope of restoring that faith and healing the deep divisions in our country, our efforts must be rooted in constitutional principles and fair elections."

While some supporters of President Donald Trump stayed their ground, others abandoned him and blamed him for inciting violence. Several White House staffers also resigned.

Miller has called the elections "tainted" and said she was "joining patriotic leaders across the nation in objecting to the Electoral College results of certain states that did not uphold the constitution."

Miller drew condemnation from Illinois Republican and Democratic elected officials Wednesday after she quoted Hitler at a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. She said he "was right about one thing," referring to his emphasis on engaging young people.