Illinois GOP targets Pritzker during Republican Day, aims to appeal to diverse voters

SPRINGFIELD — As expected, Republicans spent the majority of their Thursday rally at the Illinois State Fair attacking Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, with the rally's emcee talking about Pritzker's weight.

Though the rally didn't feature any of the three Republican candidates confirmed to be running for governor, Grand Old Party lawmakers and committee members attacked the governor during their Republicans Day rally for his executive orders during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

Republicans also called on Pritzker to veto a controversial ethics bill passed by the Illinois General Assembly this spring that Republicans have argued does not do enough to address corruption in state politics.

"We don't want to lose any more of our population," said Illinois House of Representatives minority leader Jim Durkin, R- Western Springs, referencing recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau that had Illinois as one of the states whose populations shrank in the preceding decade.

He continued, calling for a reduction in property taxes, a sentiment shared by state Senate minority leader Dan McConchie, R- Hawthorn Woods, who also spoke.

"Illinois Republicans have more enthusiasm than I've seen at this state fair in a very long time," said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R- Taylorville, beckoning to the couple hundred attendees at the Director's Lawn. "And I want (the media) to report on it, too."

A dominant theme among the nearly dozen speakers Thursday was that the party needs to appeal to voters it hasn't targeted with serious concentration in the past.

"Look at our freshmen class. We have 12 or 13 minorities," U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said of his fellow Congressional representatives before listing their ethnicities.

That sentiment was shared by Illinois GOP chairman Don Tracy, who said the freshmen group of 47 Republican federal lawmakers, which includes U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R- Oakland, is diverse.

"The freshmen class in Congress is a diverse group of regular people that are fighting for our Christian, constitutional rights," Miller said during her speech.

The vast majority of members of Congress, including most of the freshmen class of Congressional Republicans, is white. Tracy addressed this, "We need more people in the Republican Party that don't look like me," he said.

Miller joined Davis and LaHood as the three members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Illinois to speak at the event, which only featured white lawmakers and Republican National Committee people.

"They like conservative principles. They like freedom," Tracy said about his conversations with voters of diverse backgrounds. "They don't like what's going on with our schools. They want school choice.

"But they also want us to be talking to them," Tracy said. "They want (Republicans) to be a factor in Chicago. And we haven't been. And we're going to be more (of a factor)."

Former President Donald Trump was mentioned just once during Thursday's rally, a sign the party may be attempting to distance itself from the controversial political figure in an attempt to appeal to more voters.

When asked if the party was attempting to do just that, Tracy said he isn't focused on Trump because he's not on the ballot in 2022.

LaHood was the only speaker to mention Trump, referencing his Twitter account being deactivated following the Jan. 6 insurrection, but there were plenty of Trump-like attacks by the speakers toward Democrat leaders in Congress and President Joe Biden.

Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo, who emceed Republican Day festivities at the Director's Lawn, opened the event with a stand-up routine that targeted Democrats at the statewide and national levels. It included remarks on U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pritzker's physical appearances.

Palazzolo attempted to make light of the situation by making fun of his own weight before continuing remarks about Pritzker's body. After the rally, Tracy said he doesn't like jokes about other people's physical appearances before saying Palazzolo's routine "speaks for itself."

The event didn't feature state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf or Gary Rabine, all of whom have announced they are running as Republicans in the governor's race. Tracy pointed out parties tend not to involve themselves with candidates in primary races.

The Republican primary is June 28.

