Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips Trump plan to send Homeland Security agents to Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday called plans for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to send federal agents to Chicago “a wrongheaded move on the part of Donald Trump, on the part of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Pritzker said he’s called the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security about the matter, but was told “he couldn’t possibly get back to me until about 48 hours from now.”

“That’s ridiculous,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning in downstate Collinsville. “They’re thinking about sending agents in, Federal Protective Service agents, into the state of Illinois, they need to answer to the governor of the state, to the mayor of the city of Chicago, to the attorney general of the state of Illinois. We’re going to do everything we can to prevent them from coming, and if they do come we’re going to do everything we can from a legal perspective to get them out.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is crafting plans to deploy about 150 federal agents to the city this week, the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday.