Illinois health department provides guidance on how General Assembly could get back to work in Springfield

The Illinois Department of Public Health provides a glimpse at measures legislative leaders could take to reconvene at the Capitol, in a document that includes recommendations to limit the number of people entering the statehouse and to require temperature checks upon entry.
Several weeks of the General Assembly’s spring session have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and no timeline for reconvening has been announced, even as a growing number of Republican lawmakers is pushing for the General Assembly to return to the State Capitol in Springfield.
The statewide stay-at-home order considers the state legislature and other governmental bodies “essential,” and does not bar them from meeting.
A state health department spokeswoman did not return a request for comment on the document, which is undated and marked “draft." Titled “IDPH Guidance for Preventing the Spread of COVID-19; Illinois General Assembly Returning to Session,” it suggests the secretary of state’s office limit the number of people entering the Capitol, to “state employees directly supporting session, which means excluding lobbyist (sic) and the public.”
“Members of the public can still engage with the democratic process by live steaming, engaging with their legislator by means of communication that include emails, telephone, and by filing an electronic witness slip,” the guidance states.
For in-person committee meetings and votes, the document recommends “only legislators should be there, witnesses who want to testify must do so by providing written testimony that can be read into the record.”
The guidance says any lawmaker who feels ill or has a serious underlying health condition should not to travel to Springfield and suggests “members 65 years of age or older should consider not traveling to Springfield for session.”
Lawmakers and staff members who attend a session should practice “social distancing and isolation for at least seven days post legislative session," under the guidance.
For floor debates and votes, the guidance suggests the number of people let into the chamber be limited to the presiding member, parliamentarian, clerk, the member presenting the bill and one appointee from each caucus to pose questions, as well as “essential doormen and sergeant at arms and essential staff support for substantive items.”
The department recommends all meetings, including caucuses and negotiation sessions for bills, be conducted on a phone or video conference in advance. Lawmakers have been conducting caucus via teleconferencing over the weeks that session has been canceled.
If the legislature were to hold committee meetings, “bills should be agreed upon prior to committee, to avoid unnecessary debate,” the guidance states, adding that “only necessary staff should be present.”
The recommendations also suggest the secretary of state direct the Capitol police to “screen all those entering the Capitol for a temperature” of 100 degrees or greater, and the presence of other symptoms, and to maintain a “robust sanitizing practice” for frequently-touched surfaces.
It was not immediately clear how widely the document has been distributed among lawmakers and legislative staffers, although it was clear that legislative leaders were familiar with it.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said the guidance from the state Department of Public Health provides a “very doable” framework to guide legislative leaders in coming up with a plan to meet.
“Whether we meet under the dome or we go over to the convention center or one of the large auditoriums in the area, we can conduct our business and abide by social distancing and ensure all staff members have the appropriate (personal protective equipment) when they conduct their work,” Durkin said.
“Anything less than this is, as far as I’m concerned, a convenient excuse from bringing the legislature in to have thorough and complete discussion and negotiations on important issues, which is generally how a bipartisan legislative body should conduct business.”
“We appreciate the Department of Public Health for offering guidance and will take the its recommendations under consideration as we study a return to session and how to best protect employees, lawmakers and the public’s health in general," Senate President Don Harmon’s spokesman John Patterson said in a statement.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he is leaving decisions about how the legislature could reconvene during the public health crisis to legislative leaders. Pritzker said this week that some legislative leaders have asked for IDPH guidance and “there was an outline provided to them of what it could look like.”
“But not knowing the details of how the legislature wants to do this, it’s hard for guidelines really to be written for what they want to do. For example, are they hoping to have committee meetings? " Pritzker said.
"If they are hoping to have committee meetings, how do people participate in that? How is there an audience in a small committee room when we can’t have gatherings of 10 or more in a closed space? So those are complicated, and I just don’t know what the legislature will want to do in that regard.”
The guidance for limiting the number of people entering the State Capitol as a way to stem the spread of the new coronavirus underscores a dilemma facing government leaders in their response to the pandemic.
Pritzker has repeatedly said that the actions have been guided by public health experts and data.
But the pushback on Pritzker’s stay-at-home order has mounted in recent weeks, especially since last week, when he announced an additional extension into late May, with some modifications taking effect Friday.
Calls for the legislature to return to Springfield imminently have largely cut along partisan lines. A growing number of Republican lawmakers has contended it’s time for the General Assembly, which has Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, to return to session. Some have accused Pritzker of acting beyond his emergency powers by extending Illinois’ stay-at-home order past 30 days without legislative approval.
Pritzker has said he is operating within the emergency powers given to the governor under the state’s Emergency Management Agency Act.
During the time session has been canceled this spring, lawmakers have been meeting remotely in working groups.
“The priority is safety for everybody concerned,” said Steve Brown, spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan. “I don’t think there’s anything new as it relates to anything that would approach a timetable. The working groups continue to meet, and look at not only existing bills that were filed but things that may need to be done because of the pandemic.”
Durkin said he thinks the age guidance in the IDPH document could be adjusted, and pointed to other state legislatures that have pursued rule changes giving them the ability to vote remotely, and others that have gone back into session with social distancing measures in place.
“We can stop the bleeding with our economy by going back to session, passing laws that are going to provide relief to get people back to work and save the businesses who are the backbone of our economy,” Durkin said.
Earlier this week, Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady issued a statement that said the legislature’s work “is essential and it can be done in a safe manner by following the proper social distancing guidelines.
“Other units of government are meeting and doing the people’s business,” Brady said. “It is time for the Illinois legislature to do so.”
Secretary of state’s office staff members and some legislative staffers held a “preliminary meeting” conference call Thursday to discuss operations at the Capitol, said Dave Druker, spokesman for the Illinois secretary of state’s office.
“They didn’t say, ‘We’re looking at coming in on this date.’ … Just kind of comparing notes on how the building should operate, the standards that would be used in terms of taking people’s temperature, and that sort of thing,” Druker said. “But nothing definitive came out of it. No dates were set.”
