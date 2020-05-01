Illinois health department provides guidance on how General Assembly could get back to work in Springfield

“We appreciate the Department of Public Health for offering guidance and will take the its recommendations under consideration as we study a return to session and how to best protect employees, lawmakers and the public’s health in general," Senate President Don Harmon’s spokesman John Patterson said in a statement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he is leaving decisions about how the legislature could reconvene during the public health crisis to legislative leaders. Pritzker said this week that some legislative leaders have asked for IDPH guidance and “there was an outline provided to them of what it could look like.”

“But not knowing the details of how the legislature wants to do this, it’s hard for guidelines really to be written for what they want to do. For example, are they hoping to have committee meetings? " Pritzker said.

"If they are hoping to have committee meetings, how do people participate in that? How is there an audience in a small committee room when we can’t have gatherings of 10 or more in a closed space? So those are complicated, and I just don’t know what the legislature will want to do in that regard.”