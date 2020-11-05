Illinois health officials considering return of statewide COVID restrictions, Pritzker says

State health officials reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday for a total of 447,491 cases.

The five phases of the state's reopening plan include:

Phase 1: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already, and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Nonessential retail stores reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing.