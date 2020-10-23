Illinois hits another sad COVID-19 milestone — 5,000 deaths in long-term care — as cases rise

“We call on our neighbors and the community as a whole to do their part — wear masks, social distance, wash hands — because when coronavirus is in the community, it inevitably sneaks past our doorstep in spite of visitor restrictions, PPE, testing and ongoing vigilance,” Pat Comstock, with the trade group Health Care Council of Illinois, said in a statement.

While the statewide increase in long-term care cases is notable, the latest numbers show that trends in the Northeast region of the state continue to differ from those seen elsewhere in Illinois.

The region, which includes Chicago and its suburbs, was hit particularly hard in the spring, far worse than the rest of the state. Its weekly rate of new long-term care cases now stands at 5.7 per 100,000 people in the region’s general population, far lower than its peak of 40 cases per 100,000 people in early May.

Compare that with the state’s other regions. Each has new weekly rates above 20 long-term care cases per 100,000 residents of the region — nearly quadruple the Northeast’s current rate and the highest rates any of those regions has ever seen, including in the spring.

The trends reflect the pandemic’s movement from major population hubs into more rural areas that’s been documented nationwide this fall.