Illinois House adopts new rules under Welch

Under the new rules, bills introduced also are promised a committee assignment. Previously, some bills languished in the rules committee without consideration.

"(The new rules represent) what is sort of a historic first step in reforming the ways of the past and injecting more transparency and accountability while our chamber operates effectively and fairly," Harris said.

Republicans still raised objections to the changes Democrats put forth, arguing they didn't do enough to limit the power of the speaker or create more transparency.

Republicans argued requiring bills to be assigned to a substantive committee was not enough and members should have the opportunity to present the bill in committee as well. They also wanted more notice for members and the public about which bills would be called for discussion each day.

State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Raymond, said not requiring bills to be discussed in the committees is the "same old game" as the rules under Madigan.

Republicans also pushed for at least a one-day waiting period before lawmakers vote on amendments or motions. The reasoning was to avoid situations where bills such as a budget were introduced and passed within hours.