Illinois House adopts new rules under Welch

Welch argued the nearly monthlong discussion about the rules was the "first step" of a new way of doing business in the House under his leadership, noting he has been making an effort to reach out to Republicans since he was elected.

"There's a lot more left to be discussed," Welch said.

Democrats argued the Republicans were being hypocritical because the rules proposed were similar to rules Republicans passed in the mid-1990s when they briefly gained control of the House.

State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, said he also would have opposed the Republican rules from the 1990s.

Democrats said they would continue to work with Republicans to ensure the rules are fair, and Harris will continue leading a working group to review the House rules.

"I felt really good about what we did," said state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who was a part of the working group of lawmakers that made changes to the rules.

Harris said his party could not reach a consensus on other changes to the rules.