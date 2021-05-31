Illinois House advances bill to lower small trailer license fees to $36

Lawmakers reached a unanimously approved compromise by raising the certificate title fee by $5, from $150 to $155, to replace the revenues lost from the lowered trailer fee. The certificate title fee is only paid when titles are transferred for registered vehicles.

“I think this is long overdue as a correction,” Bourne said on the House floor. “I wish it was down to $18, but we can't get everything we want in this building. Hopefully this helps everyone who has gotten calls about the trailer fee.”

Bourne also clarified with Evans that individuals could keep their same license plate and simply renew it under the bill.

SB 58 also restores the full credit trade-in rates that had been capped at $10,000. It passed unanimously out of the House and will now return to the Senate for concurrence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0