Illinois House advances major expansion of mail-in voting

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House approved on Thursday evening an expansion of voting by mail for the fall election, using federal pandemic-relief funds, despite Republican criticism that it would take a financial bite out of county budgets and could increase errors and electoral fraud.

Rep. Kelly Burke's proposal was adopted 72-43. It would encourage mail-in ballots by sending applications to anyone who voted by mail in 2018, 2019 or in this year's primary. The Evergreen Park Democrat said it would provide a simpler and safer way to vote during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's a one-time thing, applying only to the November 3 election. But if successful, it would help Democrats push the idea into future years.

Invitations to apply for vote-by-mail would be sent by county clerks and other election authorities.

"The intent is to make sure that they've got funding to implement some of these things and make voting easier and safer for all the residents," Burke said.

The cost was not immediately known.