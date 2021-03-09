Illinois House committee moves animal cruelty, expungement bills

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee advanced several bills Tuesday, including measures pertaining to animal cruelty laws, record expungement and the study of gun violence in Illinois.

House Bill 168, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Daniel Didech of Buffalo Grove, would amend the Humane Care for Animals Act to remove domestic pets from the household of persons known to the courts as a danger to animals.

Individuals who have been convicted at least twice of aggravated cruelty or violations such as dog fighting are barred from owning or having custody of any animal. Didech’s legislation would give discretion to judges to extend that prohibition to other members of the offender’s household to remove any access they may have to an animal, even if the pet belonged to a spouse, sibling or roommate.

The prohibition would be lifted for the others involved once they no longer shared a home with the offender. The length of the ban would be left up to the judge presiding over the offender’s case.

Another bill, introduced by Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, as the Firearm Violence Prevention and Reduction Study Act, would create a 10-year study on methods Illinois can pursue to decrease deaths and injury caused by guns.