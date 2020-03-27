Illinois’ House delegation backs coronavirus stimulus bill, but some say more will be needed

“These are challenging times for people across the Chicagoland area, our state, our nation and the world," she said. In a statement after voting for the measure, she credited Pelosi for adding oversight provisions requiring accountability of funds used to assist corporations. Absent those provisions, she said, the legislation was a “non-starter.”

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville said he voted for the measure, saying he was “glad that Congress continues to enact strong, bipartisan relief measures to help the American people in the midst of this unprecedented crisis.”

Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield said he voted for the measure to “get urgently needed critical resources to our health care providers, workers and families, Main Street businesses, and state and local governments on the frontlines of this crisis.”

“This expansive $2 trillion bill, which is the result of intense negotiations between both parties, is not perfect, but I am confident the hard work and commitment of House Democrats made sure the bill gave first priority to those who need our help the most,” he said.