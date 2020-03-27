Illinois’ House delegation backs coronavirus stimulus bill, but some say more will be needed
Illinois’ House delegation backs coronavirus stimulus bill, but some say more will be needed

  Updated
SENATE PASSES RESCUE PACKAGE

The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unanimous vote came despite misgivings on both sides about whether it goes too far or not far enough and capped days of difficult negotiations as Washington confronted a national challenge unlike it has ever faced.

READ THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BILL HERE

The 880-page measure is the largest economic relief bill in U.S. history. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared somber and exhausted as he announced the vote — and he released senators from Washington until April 20, though he promised to recall them if needed.

“Pray for one another, for all of our families, and for our country," said McConnell, R-Ky.

“The legislation now before us now is historic because it is meant to match a historic crisis,"said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Our health care system is not prepared to care for the sick. Our workers are without work. Our businesses cannot do business. Our factories lie idle. The gears of the American economy have ground to a halt."

The package is intended as relief for an economy spiraling into recession or worse and a nation facing a grim toll from an infection that's killed more than 21,000 people worldwide. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, asked how long the aid would keep the economy afloat, said: “We’ve anticipated three months. Hopefully, we won’t need this for three months."

Underscoring the effort's sheer magnitude, the bill finances a response with a price tag that equals half the size of the entire $4 trillion-plus annual federal budget. The $2.2 trillion estimate is the White House's best guess.

Insistently optimistic, President Donald Trump said of the greatest public-health emergency in anyone's lifetime, "I don’t think its going to end up being such a rough patch" and anticipated the economy soaring “like a rocket ship” when it's over.

“The government has temporarily shut down the economy because of this disease, and the government must help those who are hurt by it,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

The drive by leaders to speed the bill through the Senate was slowed as four conservative Republican senators from states who economies are dominated by low-wage jobs demanded changes, saying the legislation as written might give workers like store clerks incentives to stay on unemployment instead of returning return to their jobs since they may earn more money if they're laid off than if they're working. They settled for a failed vote to modify the provision.

Other objections floated in from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has become a prominent Democrat on the national scene as the country battles the pandemic. Cuomo, whose state has seen more deaths from the pandemic than any other, said, “I'm telling you, these numbers don't work."

Ardent liberals like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were restless as well, but top Washington Democrats assured them that a additional coronavirus legislation will follow this spring and signaled that delaying the pending measure would be foolish.

The sprawling measure is the third coronavirus response bill produced by Congress and by far the largest. It builds on efforts focused on vaccines and emergency response, sick and family medical leave for workers, and food aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., swung behind the bipartisan agreement, saying it “takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people."

Senate passage delivered the legislation to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to pass it Friday. House members are scattered around the country. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said the measure would pass by voice vote without lawmakers having to return to Washington.

The package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

It includes a controversial, heavily negotiated $500 billion program for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

Six days of arduous talks produced the bill, creating tensions among Congress' top leaders, who each took care to tend to party politics as they maneuvered and battled over crafting the legislation. But failure was not an option — nor was starting over — which permitted both sides to include their priorities.

“This is a proud moment for the United States Senate and the country and we’re going to win this battle,” McConnell told reporters afterward. “We've pivoted from impeachment to 100 to nothing on this rescue package ... this is about as flawless as you could possibly be.” The vote actually was 96-0 because several members missed the vote out of concerns they have been exposed to the virus.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has tested positive for it, while GOP Whip John Thune returned to South Dakota on Wednesday after feeling ill.

The bill would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

A huge cash infusion for hospitals expecting a flood of COVID-19 patients grew during the talks to an estimated $130 billion. Another $45 billion would fund additional relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for local response efforts and community services.

Democrats said the package would help replace the salaries of furloughed workers for four months, rather than the three months first proposed. Furloughed workers would get whatever amount a state usually provides for unemployment, plus a $600 per week add-on, with gig workers like Uber drivers covered for the first time.

Businesses controlled by members of Congress and top administration officials — including Trump and his immediate family members — would be ineligible for the bill's business assistance.

Schumer boasted of negotiating wins for transit systems, hospitals and cash-hungry state governments that were cemented after Democrats blocked the measure in votes held Sunday and Monday.

But Cuomo said the Senate package would send less than $4 billion to New York, far short of his estimate that the crisis will cost his state up to $15 billion over the next year. More than 280 New Yorkers have died from the virus, a death toll more than double that of any other state.

Still, Pelosi said the need for more money for New York is “no reason to stop the step we are taking.”

Pelosi was a force behind $400 million in grants to states to expand voting by mail and other steps that Democrats billed as making voting safer but Republican critics called political opportunism. The package also contains $15.5 billion more for a surge in demand for food stamps as part of a massive $330 billion title for agency operations.

State and local authorities would receive up to $150 billion in grants to fight the virus, care for their residents and provide basic services.

Republicans won inclusion of an “employee retention” tax credit that's estimated to provide $50 billion to companies that retain employees on payroll and cover 50% of workers' paycheck up to $10,000. Companies would also be able to defer payment of the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax.

A companion appropriations package ballooned as well, growing from a $46 billion White House proposal to $330 billion, which dwarfs earlier disasters — including Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy combined.

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

G-7 foreign ministers spar over coronavirus amid pandemic

 ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

CHICAGO — Illinois’ House delegation overwhelmingly supported the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed in a voice vote Friday and will provide assistance to unemployed workers, a beleaguered medical community and a fiscally troubled state forced to use scarce resources to fight the pandemic.

But several members warned that additional legislation will be needed as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to expand and potentially vulnerable populations need assistance.

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, a Chicago Democrat, said he voted for the measure but said despite steps to help workers, the health care system and the economy, it “does not include everything it should have.”

“I am disappointed that (it) did not address the needs of some immigrants and provide larger checks to families,” Garcia said.

“The exclusion of the undocumented from this bill weighs heavily on my heart. Everyone should be protected. While we secured coverage for virus testing and treatment, the Senate majority excluded them from the financial relief provided to others,” he said.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, a member of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team, said “there is still much left undone” in the legislation.

“These are challenging times for people across the Chicagoland area, our state, our nation and the world," she said. In a statement after voting for the measure, she credited Pelosi for adding oversight provisions requiring accountability of funds used to assist corporations. Absent those provisions, she said, the legislation was a “non-starter.”

Democratic Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville said he voted for the measure, saying he was “glad that Congress continues to enact strong, bipartisan relief measures to help the American people in the midst of this unprecedented crisis.”

Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield said he voted for the measure to “get urgently needed critical resources to our health care providers, workers and families, Main Street businesses, and state and local governments on the frontlines of this crisis.”

“This expansive $2 trillion bill, which is the result of intense negotiations between both parties, is not perfect, but I am confident the hard work and commitment of House Democrats made sure the bill gave first priority to those who need our help the most,” he said.

Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, who also heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said she backed the bill and that the “bold legislative package will support workers who have lost their jobs, help feed children whose families face uncertain financial futures and build a stronger foundation for the farmers who feed the world as our nation weathers this storm.”

“No bill is ever perfect,” she added, “but this bipartisan agreement is a significant step forward in delivering relief.”

Freshman Democratic Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove also traveled to Washington for the vote, an aide said.

Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria, among Republican members of the delegation who traveled to Washington, also including Reps. Rodney Davis of Taylorville and Mike Bost of Murphysboro, said he applauded the “swift and decisive action to support workers and families.”

“While I have real concerns about some provisions in the bill, as well as the massive amount of deficit spending, I am also worried about delaying support for millions of hurting Americans and the prospect of a costly recession for our country,” LaHood said.

“No compromise is perfect and this pandemic requires each of us to put aside our differences and provide relief for Illinoisans and Americans,” he said.

Because the action came on a voice vote, it was not immediately clear which members of the delegation did not travel to Washington amid concerns of the threat of COVID-19 contagion.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon stayed in Illinois after he and his wife began experiencing mild symptoms on March 15 and opted to stay in isolation until Sunday, an aide said.

In a statement, Kinzinger said he supported House passage of the measure, though he questioned “the hit to our national debt.”

“But these are trying times and it’s imperative that we take these actions. The path to this bill was not easy, but we made the compromise necessary to rescue the American people and our economy,” he said.

Concerned about COVID-19?

