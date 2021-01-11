Illinois House may get a new speaker as Michael Madigan 'suspends' campaign for retention

The other candidates for speaker, Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago and Stephanie Kifowit of the Chicago suburb of Oswego, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Madigan, a 78-year-old Chicago Democrat, this week marks the 50th anniversary of his first inauguration to the House. He was elected speaker in 1983 and has won subsequent two-year terms since, with the exception of 1995, when Republican seized control of the chamber, but relinquished it again to Madigan in 1997.

Madigan became longest-serving speaker of any state or federal legislative body on Aug. 5, 2017. He topped South Carolina Speaker Solomon Blatt's record of 11,893 days.

For much of the past three decades, he has had an iron grip on Democrats by taking over as state party chairman a quarter-century ago. His longevity as speaker correlates closely with that dual role.

"Maybe he's been there too long, but the truth of the matter is Illinois would not be as Democratic as it is now without Madigan," said Aaron Jaffe, a retired Cook County judge who entered the House with Madigan in 1971 and served 16 years. "His genius is in getting people elected."