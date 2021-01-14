Illinois House members told to self-quarantine after positive coronavirus test at Springfield convention center

Members of the Illinois House and staff were told to self-quarantine if they were at the Bank of Springfield Center on Thursday because someone who was at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus.

The instructions were issued in a memo from Jessica Basham, the chief of staff to the new House speaker, Emanuel “Chris” Welch.

“All members and staff who were at the BoS Center today, or around someone who was, should self-quarantine,” Basham wrote in an email to House members and staff. “I’m awaiting more specific information and instructions from DPH and will share them ASAP.”

