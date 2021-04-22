Illinois House OKs bill to license professional midwives

Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, voted against the bill, citing the opposition by the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association, which is a group advocating on behalf of plaintiff lawyers who represent injured victims, oftentimes in medical malpractice and wrongful death cases.

“My understanding is that the consultant who provides the consultation, whether that's a doctor or hospital, and the midwife followed this negligent advice, they would not be liable under your bill and that's the concern. So, I'm not going to be able to support your bill today. I do want to support it,” Hoffman said.

Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, said the bill goes far enough in providing sufficient liability protections.

In the committee process, Moeller said, health care providers testified that “maintaining the language that encourages collaboration between doctors, nurses and the midwives,” was “incredibly important,” as was “ensuring that liability is neither expanded or more limited based on that collaboration.”