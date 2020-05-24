Illinois House passes $40 billion maintenance budget that relies heavily on federal funding

The Illinois House passed a maintenance-level $40 billion state budget Saturday night that would rely heavily on federal funding to close a gaping pandemic-driven deficit.
The spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1 requires Senate approval before it can be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
House Democratic Leader Greg Harris characterized the budget plan as representative of “a series of tough choices” that resulted in a combination of “working with the Federal Reserve and setting ourselves on a path to a slow, sustainable return to some fiscal normalcy.”
“Our state has been ravaged by the pandemic, just like our nation,” Harris said. “People are struggling, families are struggling, local governments are struggling, our schools are struggling. And yes, we as the state are struggling too.”
The House voted largely along party lines to advance the budget, 68-44.
The budget plan would allow for borrowing of up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve that would be repaid with expected but uncertain federal aid from Washington. State officials also hope there will be a loosening of restrictions on how the state can spend $3.5 billion in federal aid the state has already received.
Deputy House Republican Leader Tom Demmer called the budget “balanced on a wing and a prayer,” and took issue with a proposal to give Pritzker additional leeway to manage the budget amid the continuing public health crisis, which he called giving “a longer leash to an executive branch that has not earned it.”
“Do we really believe that allocating this unprecedented level of control to the executive branch is the only way or the best way that we can serve our constituents during this public health emergency?” Demmer said. “I suggest the opposite is the preferred path.”
The budget would not provide school districts with the $350 million increase in state aid that was set out in a 2018 rewrite of the education funding formula. Districts would instead receive the same amount they received this year. Universities also would be funded at their current levels.
But state agencies that have been most affected by the pandemic, such as those dealing with public health and welfare, would see funding increases under the proposal.
