Illinois House passes ban on deceptive interrogation of minors

“It was very clear to me that there was coercion and deception that was levied upon a 16-year-old Brendan Dassey,” Durkin said. “It became also very clear to me that this 16-year-old did not have the mental capacity to understand his Miranda rights, nor the capacity to waive these rights.”

Slaughter pointed to the case of Terrill Swift, one of the Englewood Four, who was released in 2012 after serving 15 years in prison after it was determined his confession as a 17-year-old minor was coerced by Chicago police officers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That confession had led to his conviction despite no evidence tying him to the crime committed, and the city paid Swift nearly $7 million in a settlement following his release.

“There are two other critical issues that we're addressing with this bill,” Slaughter said. “First of all fiscal responsibility – the Englewood Four case cost our state taxpayers over $30 million. This is one case, the civil settlements are costing our state millions and millions of dollars and also on top of that, taxpayers are paying unnecessary costs for incarcerating individuals that are innocent.