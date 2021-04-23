Illinois House passes bill reducing barriers to telehealth

The bill also protects patients from being charged any additional fees by insurance providers for accessing telehealth services. Patients will also not be required to prove any sort hardship or access barrier to receive telehealth services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to information from the Coalition to Protect Telehealth Services, medical providers such as the University of Chicago Medicine “provided very few” services via phone or video prior to the pandemic, but between March and July of last year, the group provided nearly 30,000 telephone visits and over 60,000 audio-video visits.

According to a news release, telehealth usage has remained at a persistent level even as in-person visits have resumed and have led to a reduction in missed patient visits.

Danny Chun, spokesperson for the Coalition to Protect Telehealth Services, said the bill is “critically important” to ensure continued access to telehealth following the pandemic.

Chun said Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued several successive 90-day protections for telehealth services, but he stressed that protecting services through state statute would be necessary to allow providers to continue to provide care through telehealth.