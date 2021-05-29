Illinois House passes bill requiring 30 minutes of recess for K-5 students

“And I can tell you exactly why it was cut out. It was because the people who sat in these green chairs decided that the only way to know if children learned was to make them test, test, test,” she said. “And so the schools, the teachers, the principals, the students feel so much pressure from these tests that they don't even feel there's time to go out and play because there's so much anxiety.”

Under the amended bill, all children from kindergarten through fifth grade would be entitled to at least 30 minutes of “supervised, unstructured, child-directed play” during any school day lasting five clock hours or longer. That time could be divided into two recess periods of 15 minutes each.

During days that last less than five clock hours, the time allotted for play would be at least one-tenth of the day.

Schools would not be allowed to use physical education classes as a substitute for recess. Nor would they be allowed to withhold recess from a student as a form of discipline, unless the student’s presence poses an immediate threat to the safety of others.

“Play develops social skills, teaching children how to organize, cooperate, resolve conflict, share, and lead,” Ortiz said. “Play gives children the freedom to be creative and explore.”