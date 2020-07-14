Illinois House Republican leader says he won’t go to GOP convention in Florida: ‘It’s not going to be a safe environment’

One of Illinois’ top Republican officials said Tuesday he’s skipping the GOP’s national convention celebration in Jacksonville, Florida, next month over concerns about the coronavirus.
“It’s not going to be a safe environment,” Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said during a videoconference with reporters.
Durkin is not a delegate to the convention, but high-ranking party officials often attend anyway. Durkin attended one day of the 2016 convention in Cleveland but was not a delegate, his spokeswoman said.
Durkin said he’s focused on trying to cut into the Democrats’ supermajority in the Illinois House in the November general election.
At the behest of President Donald Trump, Republicans moved most of the high-profile portions of their quadrennial gathering from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville after Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to let the convention go on without having social distancing measures in place.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
Trump has been insistent on an in-person convention, even as COVID-19 cases surge in Florida and several other states. Republican officials will meet in Charlotte to conduct party business, but Trump’s nomination acceptance speech and other large-scale events will take place in Jacksonville.
The other Republican leader in the state legislature, Senate GOP leader Bill Brady of Bloomington, is a delegate to the convention. Brady is planning to attend the Jacksonville gathering but is continuing to monitor the situation, a spokesman said.
Durkin and other House Republican lawmakers and candidates held an online news conference Tuesday to call attention to the lack of action on changing the state’s government ethics laws amid an ongoing federal corruption probe that has stretched from Chicago’s City Hall to the Illinois Capitol in Springfield.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.